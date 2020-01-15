E toru whakatipuranga e hoe ana i te whakataetae waka ama o te motu

E toru whakatipuranga o ngā kaihoe waka ama / Pūtake - Kōnae

Ko te waka ama, he hākinakina e whai wāhi nui atu ai te whānau katoa, ahakoa he aha te pakeke, ahakoa pēhea te āhua, te hanga rānei o te tinana.

E waru tekau mā rua tau te pakeke o te kaihoe pakeke rawa, e rima ngā tau o te kaihoe tamariki rawa.

E toru ngā whakatipuranga o te whānau Vitolio kua eke ki te taumata whakataetae ā motu, ā ko te reanga hōu kei te whakaora tonu i te hākinakina nei ki waenganui i te whānau.

"Being together with the whānau because it's a whānau oriented sport and all their other cousins are paddling as well," te kī a Bernie Vitolio (Ngāti Whātua).

Hei tā te Tāhuhu Rangapū o Waka Ama New Zealand, tā Lara Collins, "It’s a whānau sport and anybody can do it.

“So you've got grandmothers, nannys, mums, daughters, grandchildren out there paddling and enjoying waka ama together."

Nā tētahi pānui i whakaohooho i a Bernie ki tēnei hākinakina, ā kua heke iho taua wairua ohooho ki āna uri.

"I was paddling competitively. I got my daughter into it and she started to paddle competitively as well and her paddling life took over my paddling life.

“So just supporting her and now supporting the mokos."

Kua waru tau tāna tamāhine, a Koha-Alofa Vitolia e whakataetae ana. Hei tāna, "It keeps me busy especially during the holidays. It keeps me off the streets especially when I was younger. You get to meet a lot of new people and travel around the world."

Engari, ehara i te mea he hākinakina noa iho tēnei ki te whānau nei.

"They get to know what team bonding is all about, team sport, sportsmanship as a team," te kī a Bernie.

“When you come to nationals it doesn't matter what club you are from its cool seeing or paddling against your own family.

“Then it's cool watching your nieces paddling past you and going up to the start line it’s a proud moment," adds Koha-Alofa.

Nā te whakawhanaungatanga i tēnei hākinakina e rerekē ai ia ki hākinakina kē atu.

Hei tā Collins, "It brings a real vibe and vitality to the sport which I think is quite unique as well."

He nui hoki ngā wawatā o tēnei whānau ki anamata.

"My families thinking of putting a team together just a whānau team and I reckon that’s cool and hopefully that happens in future," te kōrero a Koha-Alofa.

Hei āpōpō tau ai te reanga heke iho i te tekau mā iwa tau te pakeke ki te wai, ki reira kimi tūranga ai ki ngā whakataetae o te ao hei te Ākuhata.