He whānau ka wairua tōrunga ake i ngā manaakitanga a te hapori

I mua tata atu i te Kirihimete, ko te whānau Blakelock i rāwakiwaki i te mōhiotanga atu, kua pākia tā rātau tamāhine e te momo mate pukupuku kaare e tino kitea ana. Nō taua whakaputanga, ko ngā taumahatanga ā pūtea hoki kua tau ki runga i a rātou, engari kua whakakotahi mai tō rātou hapori ki te kohi pūtea mā rātau.

Kei te ako haere a Yvonne Blakelock me pēhea te hīkoi tahi me te momo mate pukupuku e ngau nei i a ia.

"I'll have to re-learn how to breathe, eat and talk on my own," te kī a Yvonne.

Ko te whānau Blakelock i rongo kōrero i ngā tākuta mō te mate kua pā atu ki te mātāmua o ngā tamāhine o te whānau i mua i te Kirihimete.

"The doctors kept telling me that it was just a viral infection but it turns out that it wasn't, it was actually cancer."

Hei tā Chantelle Blakelock (Ngāpuhi ) kei te auē tonu te whānau i te whakapuakitanga nei.

"It has been really difficult because we've not really had a lot of time to adjust and comprehend everything that's happened. She was only diagnosed the week before Christmas."

Ko tō rātou hapori kua whakakotahi mai ki te penapena pūtea hei whakamāmā ake i ngā taumahatanga kei runga i tēnei whānau, he tohu o te aroha kua tāngia kia maharatia ake, ā ake tonu atu.

Ko Nicole Woods tētahi kaitautoko i a Yvonne me te whānau.

"My family has suffered plenty of cancer trips, and all the hospitals and surgeries and stuff that go with it. It's all intertwined in the bow," te kōrero a Woods.

"It's a harsh disease and I've known many, many people to fall from it. We are here to back our sister Yvonne and her whānau up, and I couldn't think of a better person to show my support to."

Ahakoa ko te kaupapa matua o te rangi nei, ko te whakamāmā i ngā āhuatanga ki te whānau Blakelock, kua kitea he ara ki te whakamahu i ngā mamae o tētahi whānau kē atu.

"To know that they were having this fundraiser, which is something that I wanted to do, and knowing that my money was going towards an awesome cause. And that's how we come about, that we come to do this, our suicide awareness tattoos," te kī a Tyrina Koti Wade o Ngāti Maniapoto.

Hei tā Chantelle, kua hikina ō rātou wairua i te nui o te aroha a te tangata ki tō rātou whānau.

"It's days like this that really help pick you up because you see how much support you have from family and friends and the community. I love our community."

Hei āpōpō a Yvonne ka whakareri mō tōna pokanga nui a te Rātū, engari ko tāna ki te katoa, ko te aroha kē te oranga nui.

"You can overcome anything with love, just with love and faith and hope and just family."