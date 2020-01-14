Ka takatū a Taranaki Whānui ki te whakapuare whare i Pito-one

Ko te whakawhanaketanga whare hōu a Taranaki Whānui, arā, ko Paetutu, kua tata oti, ā ka riro ki te iwi hei ngā wiki tata nei. E rima tekau mā ono ngā whare hōu e rua ki te toru ngā rūma moe kua whakatūria ki Pito-one. Kei ngā uri o Taranaki hoki te mana hoko tuatahi.

Hei tā Ihakara Puketapu-Dentice, māngai o Taranaki Whānui, e ū tonu ana ngā iwi ki ngā kōrero o nehe.

"Ko te ingoa o Paetutu, he ingoa mō te waahi o mua, mō te kāinga o mua o tērā waahi. Ki taku nei whakaaro, ko te ingoa o Paetutu e pā ana ki, e whakapapa atu rā ki ngā āhuatanga o te marama, o Rona. "

He ai ki a Earl Hope-Pearson, te kaitohutohu o te kamupene hanga whare o Egmont Dixon, i hangaia ēnei whare hōu kia toitū ai, ā kia haumaru katoa ai.

"Paetutu, it has been designed on what I call a terrace housing concept... (It) utilises torque panelled concrete construction, with a range of material pallets that are overlaid or form part of the construction, to provide the sense of variety and uniqueness of the development," Hope-Pearson says.

I tukua ki te Tarahiti te mana hoko tuatahi i tēnei pito whenua i te ara o Jackson i ngā tau e rua ki muri. Ināianei, ko te tau waenga o ngā utu hoko whare i Pōneke kei te rima rau, e ono tekau mano tāra, ka mutu he ara whai hua mā te iwi.

"Most people that go down there really, really, like what's been put together. It has got various aspects of the development if you look at it. It's sort of got that wow factor to it, which for the price-point of the homes is quite appealing," te kī a Hope-Pearson.

Ka nui hoki tāna mihi ki te kaha o te mahi tahi ki a Taranaki Whānui me ngā hua pai kua puta i tēnā.

"The opportunity to work alongside Taranaki Whānui has been a strong working relationship. Taranaki Whānui created the opportunity via their RFR (Right of First Refusal) and that's resulted in a commercial opportunity for their commercial holdings company as well as an outcome for their whānau."

Hei tā Puketapu-Dentice, e mīharo katoa ana ngā whānau i te whakaaro ki te hoko whare, me te mōhio, he whare tuatahi ki te nuinga te hoko.

"Fourteen families with whakapapa links to Taranaki Whānui have purchased homes at this site. And from what I know, most of those families are first time home buyers so that is very significant for us."

Ka ōkawa te whakatuwhera i ēnei kāinga hei te Hui Tanguru.