Ko Air NZ ka tiki atu i ngā Kiwi kua mau ki Wuhan

Nā te Minita Take Aorere, nā Winston Peters te whakapuakitanga, ko te kāwanatanga ka utu i tētahi waka rererangi o Air NZ ki te tiki atu i te hunga o Aotearoa kua mau ki Wuhan, te pūtaketanga mai o te mate urutā coronavirus. He pānui whakamārama i te mahere a te kāwanatanga i puta i a Peters.

“We are pleased to be have been able to offer this assistance to New Zealanders in a challenging situation,” te kī a te Minita.

Ko te kāwanatanga o Aotearoa e whakahau ana i ngā Kiwi i te rohe o Hubei (ko Wuhan te taone matua) kia rēhita ki Safetravel, kia whakahōu hoki i ā rātou kōrero tuakiri.

"This will give us a better understanding of the level of demand for this flight,” te kōrero a Peters.

Hei tāna, he tūru anō ka whakawāteahia mā te hunga o Ahitereiria, o ngā moutere a Kiwa anō hoki.

“This is a complex operation as we work through all the necessary requirements but we are working to have the aircraft depart as soon as possible.”

Ko ngā tira me ngā āpiha Consular e mahi nui ana kia kore ai te mate e kuhu mai ki Aotearoa i runga i tēnei waka rererangi ki te kāinga.

Rātou ka eke ki te waka rererangi nei, me utu he utu iti, heoi ko te nuinga o ngā utu ka ea i te kāwanatanga o Aotearoa.

Ko te whakakapi a Minita Peters, “The New Zealand Government would like to thank Air New Zealand for its support in assisting to bring New Zealanders home.”