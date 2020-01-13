Ko te whakamutu i te whakamomori ka hīkoihia e te 100 rangatahi o Ngāti Kahungunu

Tāhuhu Rangapū o Te Taitimu Trust, ko Zack Makoare (moka māui) rātou ko ngā rangatahi / Pūtake - Kōnae

Ko te oranga hinengaro te aronga nui o tētahi hīkoi a te hunga rangatahi 100 neke atu o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Te Waipounamu. Ko tā te Hīkoi for Hope 2020, he whakapakari ake i ngā rangatahi mō te ao e hurihuri nei.

“Some of our kids come from gang backgrounds, the suicide backgrounds, behavioural backgrounds so we’ve got many different organisations supporting us today,” te kōrero a Zack Makoare, Tāhuhu Rangapū o Te Taitimu Trust.

Nā Te Taitimu Trust te kaupapa i whakatū, ā e taunakihia ana e ngā kaiārahi o te hapori, tae rā anō ki ngā pirihimana.

“It’s good to get kids interacting with the police and seeing that they’re not bad people,” te kī a Monty Timu, he kaiārahi rangatahi o Te Taitimu Trust.

“We have 25% of our kids that are at risk the other 75% of our kids and whānau are all great what we’re trying to do is utilise the expertise of those whānau that have got great kids and great role models as parents,” tā Makoare.

Kua tekau mā toru ngā tau tēnei kaupapa e haere ana, ko te ako whakapapa me te tiaki i a Tangaroa ētahi mea nui.

“We’ve seen dynamics of different kids coming through and the changes that they have is unbelievable especially using water as a vehicle, and Tangaroa and Hinemoana as that space,” tā Rob Hewitt nō te rōpū Haumaru i te Wai

Ko te whāinga ia, kia kitea ērā rerekētanga i a rātou ki tua noa atu i te mutunga o te wānanga nei.

“We’ve got about 12 kids that we’re meeting along the way that have now got jobs and are working in the defence force or working in the police college and so on.”

I roto i ngā rā tekau ka haere rātou ki Pōneke, ki Ōtautahi heke atu ki Ōtepoti.

