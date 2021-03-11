Kua tīmata anō ngā rerenga waka kaieke mai i Aotearoa ki Rarotonga

Kua tīmata anō te rerenga atu mai i Aotearoa ki Rarotonga, me te kore noho wehe ki ngā hōterā mā ngā iwi Kuki Airani me te hunga mau raihana mahi.

Waihoki, hei whakariterite mō te rerenga atu rerenga mai noho wehe kore i ngā hōtērā ki waenga i a Aotearoa me Rarotonga, kua tīmata Te Marae Ora i ā rātou huinga mō te rongoā ārai mate urutā i te taha o iwi kāinga.

Kīkī ana te whare i te haukāinga i te hui tuatahi o ngā mea e whā i tū inapō.

E kī ana te hekereteri o Te Marae Ora, a Bob Williams, “It is important for us, for Te Marae Ora to get around to our community, to get them better informed in making decisions before the vaccine gets here.”

Ā, he nui ngā āwangawanga o te haukāinga.

E ai ki tētehi nō te kāinga, “Just the other day I was reading about a person who was vaccinated in a foreign country that was linked to a death, and that was from one of the four vaccines that you guys were recommending that we have to take, what are your thoughts on that?”

I mea nei tētehi wāhine, “For incoming passengers, do they get stamped that they’ve had the vaccine and they’re not bringing in covid?”

E whā ngā kaimahmate urutā mā Aotearoa e tuku kore utu ki ngā tāngata koatu i te tekau mā whā mano e noho nei i Ngā Kuki Airani, i runga ake i te tekau mā ono, tekau mā waru tau rānei te pakeke. Kei te tangata hoki te whakatau.

“Firstly I like what it says it’s voluntary, cause I don’t have enough information about this vaccination,” ka kōrero atu a Danny Mataroa nō Rarotonga, nō te waka o Puaikura.

“So I’m here to get more information so I can make the right decision,” he said.

“These people who do not get vaccinated I’m pretty sure they will be the first one’s to get the covid,” i kī atu a Maara Kenning nō Rarotonga, nō te waka o Takitumu.

“And so amongst their own cluster, they will probably form that, and where is that going to leave us? Rarotonga, the Cook Islands? We’re just a small country!”

“While it’s still in discussion, we’ll be proposing to our government to decide is what New Zealand is adopting at the moment,” i mea mai a Williams.

“When you travel to New Zealand you bear the cost for quarantine. So that’s the idea that we are also looking at for those who doesn’t want to get vaccinated.”

Kāore anō kia whakatau te rā ka whakawātea ngā rongoā ārai mate urutā. Wheoi, mā Te Marae Ora e tuku tīwhekete ki te hunga ka āraitia.

“Yes, I am going to get the vaccine,” i kōrero atu a Kenning.

“Mainly because I am in the vulnerable age group, and I believe it will protect me. I need protection. I want to see my grandchildren, I want to be able to be here with my two girls.”

“I’m still 85 percent convinced,” ka mea mai a Mataroa, “I’ve just got to keep coming to these consultations.”

Ka tū te huinga tuarua ki ngā rohe o Te vaka o Puaikura, me ngā hui e rua āpōpō ki ngā rohe o Te waka o Te Au o Tonga me Takitumu.