Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern fronts Covid-related press conference

A new Covid-19 case has been detected in the community in South Auckland and announced tonight.

The case is an of a Papatoetoe High School student who was a 'casual plus' contact.

The case is an older sibling of a student at Papatoetoe High School student who was a 'casual plus' contact. The student has tested negative for Covid-19 on three separate occasions.

The Ministry of Health revealed the case at around 7:25pm.

The latest case developed symptoms on Tuesday. "As a result, the person is regarded as being potentially infectious from Sunday 21 February."

Genome testing is underway - and there is a strong assumption that it is from the current cluster. But that cannot be confirmed yet.

The Prime Minister says Auckland will need to move to alert level 3 for a period of 7 days, the rest of NZ will move to alert level 2.

Aucklander’s should stay at home, and stay in their bubble. They should work from home where possible, and maintain social distancing.

Children are being asked to stay home from school.

More information to follow…