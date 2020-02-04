Te kī a Haimona, te whakautu a Winitana i Waitangi

Pau katoa i a Simon Bridges te wā i Waitangi ki te whakatairanga i te Rōpū Nāhinara, ka whakakipakipa i a Winston Peters ki te kōrero.

“But I say, what Northland needs, is a four lane highway from Auckland to the upper North Island, and a government I lead, will deliver that!” te kōrero a Bridges.

E ai anō ki a Bridges, kua tīmata kē i a ia taua mahi, he kōrero mō te rori hōu ki Pūhoi-Warkworth, e mea ana ia nā rāua ko te MP o Nāhinara, ko Mark Mitchell.

Nā tērā i āki i a Shane Jones, i te wā ki a ia, kia whakapotongia ake tana whaikōrero, ā i karangahia atu tana kaiārahi, a Winston Peters.

Hangareka te puta i a Peters tana kore hiahia whakatōrangapū i ngā huihuinga Māori i te kōrero, “What am I doing? Making sure you don’t get away with it!”

Te Kaiārahi o Aotearoa Tuatahi, a Winston Peters i Waitangi. Pūtake - Kōnae.

Kakama kē hoki te uri o Ngāti Wai ki te pare ake i tā Simon Bridges oati ki te hanga aratere, i te whiu kōrero:

“It [the highway] was going to take 68 years to reach Whangārei!

“You fancy your chances, that you’re gonna see it!?”

Te Kaiārahi o Nāhinra, a Simon Bridges i Waitangi. Pūtake - Kōnae.

I oti i a Bridges tana kōrero me te whakatau:

"We have delivered for Māori in the past, we have delivered in the recent past, and we will deliver again."

Nā Peters te otinga kōrero i tāna tohutohu hīanga nei:

“But be wise! Buy yourself some insurance!”