Te Kiingitanga ka hoki ki Ihumātao i te rā nei

E ai ki ngā whakamārama, he tira o te Kiingitanga ka tae atu pea ki Ihumātao i te rā nei. I toro atu Te Ao Māori ki a Rahui Papa, māngai o te Kiingitanga, heoi auare ake te kōrero mai.

Kaare te kaiārahi o SOUL, a Pania Newton i āhei ki te whakatūturu, ki te whakahē rānei i ngā kōhimuhimu, me te kōrero:

“Kaare anō mātou kua rongo mai i te Kiingitanga mēnā kei te tae mai rātou i ngā rā tata nei.”

Mehemea he tira ka tukua e te Kiingitanga, he tohu pea tērā, he whakataunga mō te ara whakamua o Ihumātao kei te haere.

E ai ki a Newton, he whakataunga i hiahiatia e Kiingi Tuheitia i mua i te huihuinga ki Rātana Pā 2020.

"Last year, Fletchers and the government advised us that there would be a resolution, before the incoming year, that didn't happen.

"The details of the agreement are being worked through, and we can expect to have those all signed off in the coming days, if not, hopefully hours."

Mā Te Ao Māori koe e whakamārama ki ngā whakanekeneke ina puta ai he kōrero.

