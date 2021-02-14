Three cases of Covid-19 in South Auckland, Chris Hipkins calls unexpected 1.30pm Covid-19 press conference

There are three community Covid-19 cases in South Auckland - a mother, father and daughter from Papatoetoe.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins is fronting a press conference in the Beehive with Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield.

The mother and daughter have returned tests which confirm they are "new and active".

The mother works at LSG Sky chefs, one of the world's largest airline catering providers.

The father is self-employed and a case interview is underway to determine who might need to isolate and be tested.

The source is unknown, and health officials remain open-minded, Bloomfield said.

The daughter is a student at Papatoetoe High School, which will be closed Monday and Tuesday as a precaution.

There was one case in managed isolation announced today.

More information will be available today.