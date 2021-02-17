Three new Covid cases confirmed

Three new Covid-19 cases have been confirmed by the Ministry of Health.

One is in managed isolation and two community cases are linked to the Papatoetoe outbreak.

The two community cases are students at Papatoetoe High School in Auckland. One is a classmate and has been identified as a close contact to a student who tested positive on Sunday. The other community case is her brother.

Health director-general Dr Ashley Bloomfield says both have been in quarantine since the initial outbreak was discovered.

Officials are working hard to determine where the Covid-19 outbreak has come from.

Contact tracing has identified 128 close contacts to the family of three who tested positive at the weekend. Some 76 have tested negative, one positive (the classmate) and 49 results are pending.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will update lockdown alert levels at 4.30pm.