Mike Hosking apologises to John Tamihere

Hosking apologises to Tamihere - Photo / Newstalk ZB

Controversial broadcaster Mike Hosking has made an apology this morning on behalf of Newstalk ZB.

The apology was directed to John Tamihere for an item the radio station published on December 11, 2018, about payments made to the North Island whānau commissioning agency, Te Pou Matakana.

Te Pou Matakana had received funds from the ministry of Māori development, Te Puni Kōkiri and had paid the money out to its shareholders.

Hosking acknowledged that the way in which the item was worded could have been taken to mean that John Tamihere personally benefited from the payments.

"Newstalk ZB accepts that John Tamihere did not benefit personally from the payments and sincerely apologises to John Tamihere," Hosking said.