Mike King pleads with public in social media video.

Comedian, turned mental health campaigner Mike King has issued an urgent appeal to support his Rangatahi mental health initiative 'Gumboot Friday’.

In a video on social media King says while May’s event raised some $943,000, he’s ‘really disappointed’ the charity will exhaust that funding in just 3 months.

“I truly believe we may have created a bigger problem by raising people's expectations that the help's going to be there." King said.

In the video posted on social media King says his team will need a second gumboot Friday on November 5th to fill the funding shortfall.

"God's honest truth is I'm tired. My team is tired, my family never gets to see me and we all feel like we're swimming up the creek against the tide… There's no Guy Fawkes this year, so let's call it 'Gumboot Friday with a bang'”

The video has gone viral having been shared by celebrities and sports stars across Instagram and Facebook.

King says getting 50,000 shares would prove there is enough ‘will by you people watching to make this happen’.

"If you don't share it, I don't think I can carry on… we couldn't organise this again.”

‘Wonderful Ministry of Health’

Gumboot Friday and King’s ‘I AM HOPE’ charity aims to promote ‘attitudinal societal change around mental health throughout New Zealand, and fund private care and counselling for young people stuck-in-the-mud on waiting lists.’

The campaigner’s latest appeal comes weeks after he returned his NZ Order of Merit medal awarded in 2019 for services to mental health awareness and suicide prevention.

On the steps of parliament after 2 years attempting to work with government King said the mental health system was ‘broken’ and urged the government to ‘start consulting with people who know what the system is actually like.’

In the latest video King again called out our "beautiful Prime Minister and wonderful Ministry of Health" for refusing to fund the initiative.

The Labour NZ First coalition made New Zealand’s largest ever commitment to mental health, earmarking $1.9 Billion to the initiative in the 2019 budget. A recent report revealed that money had funded just 5 new acute mental health beds nationwide.

King’s charity applied for funding through the ministry of Health but was declined. In a statement the Ministry said Gumboot Friday’s proposal was ‘sent outside the planned procurement processes.’

“Procurement rules are designed to make sure there is a transparent, fair and equitable process, and to make sure there can be robust evaluation of applications.” Officials said.

‘Vindictiveness… in the Government’

The opposition has been critical of MoH handling of funding charities like King’s. National MP Simon Bridges told TV3 ‘there is a vindictiveness there in the Government. If you're the guy speaking out, you don't get the funds.’

Last month a report revealed the government had spent just 6 per cent of the $438.3 million it set aside for mental health facilities in the 2019 budget.

Health Minister Andrew Little says there is a funding ‘stock-take’ underway on ‘how close to on-track are we, and are we satisfied that what we expected to have been happening by now is happening.’ Little said.

As of Saturday morning Mike King had twenty nine thousand shares of the ‘Gumboot Friday NEEDS YOU’ video on Facebook.