Mi’kmaw woman first Indigenous person crowned Miss Canada United World

Source / APTN

By Annette Francis, APTN

A woman from Eskasoni First Nation in Nova Scotia has been crowned Miss Canada United World – the first Indigenous woman to win the competition.

Magan Kateri Basque, 24, wore an elegant red sequin dress during the pageant to represent missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls to honour and spread awareness.

The pageant was held on Mother’s Day in London, Ontario. Basque said it was a proud moment.

“Being the first Indigenous woman crowned Miss Canada United World was honestly, just so amazing to me,” she told APTN News.

When asked by the judges what was the most important part of a beauty pageant for her – Basque replied, “I strongly believe as an Indigenous woman, it is my goal for me to spread awareness and represent the native community,” she said.

“Back home we do suffer from generational trauma and so for me, it is a big part to teach, not only me but son and my community how to break that cycle.”

Basque began her pageantry path in 2015 when she was mentored by Mrs. Universe, Ashley Callingbull, who was the first Canadian and Indigenous (Cree) woman to secure that title.

“I was just so amazed by her beauty and just how smart she was and representing First Nations people,” said Basque.

Earlier this year Emma Morrison from Chapleau Cree First Nation was the first Cree woman to be crowned Miss World Canada. Basque said it’s a big deal to see other indigenous women take the lead.

“I’ve been following her pageant journey on social media, so it's really nice to see us indigenous women thrive in the pageant world,” Basque said.

Basque said she planned to get right to work during her reign. She’ll be a mentor in the upcoming Miss Sipekne’katik pageant this month.

“I’m just hoping to inspire other women,” she said.

The next competition for Basque is the United World Pageant in Texas in September.