Milestone as Marae set to open kaumaatua housing units

Papakura Marae are set to open 3 new kaumaatua housing units at a pōwhiri October, 31 / Supplied

A historic milestone in the mission of Papakura Marae to establish safe, warm, and affordable housing for whaanau of Papakura, will be struck, with a pōwhiri for the opening of 3 new kaumaatua housing units this month.

The new units bring the total numbers of long-term whare for kaumaatua on Papakura marae grounds to 9.

CEO Tony Kake, says the Marae’s Papakaainga model sees kaumaatua help bring the marae to life all year round, by contributing in the form of karanga, as a warden, or to koorero on the paepae.

“They really just make a valuable contribution to the marae in some way.” He says.

The Papakura Marae and its Health clinic became an increasingly pivotal touch point for elderly Māori and Pākehā during the Covid-19 pandemic, rolling out food parcels to those in need, and providing vaccination and support for those with questions about efficacy or vaccine side effects.

"Our kaumaatua keep the marae warm, they are the ahi kaa.” Kake says.

"It’s reciprocal."

Of the 3 units opening October 31, one will remain open to visiting kaumaatua over the next 6-12 months, for what Kake says will be a more comfortable and accessible alternative for their stay at the marae.

Papakura Marae CEO Tony Kake; the Marae was instrumental in providing support during the pandemic, including rolling out food parcels to those in need, and providing vaccination and support services for those with questions about vaccine efficacy or side effects. Photo / NZME

“The other two will see a couple living in each… though this is not a specific criteria.” he added.

The units are bospoke designed alongside kaumaatua, with things like accessibility in mind.

“In terms of heating requirements - they meet the latest code.” He says.

“The units are all two bedrooms, board and batten clad with open-plan living”.

The whare are jointly funded by the Ministry of Housing, Marae reserves, and generous private donors.

Their model is something that should work well right across the motu, Kake says.

“They [kaumaatua] are the korowai that wraps around and supports the marae.”