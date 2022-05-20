Mini tornado lands in Horowhenua, schools, SH1 closed

Trees were uprooted in Levin by a tornado early Friday morning. photo/Terisa Ngobi - MP for Ōtaki

Taitoko-Levin residents awoke this morning to fallen power lines, trees ripped out and damaged buildings after a tornado ripped through the town at 6.30am.

Muaupoko Tribal Authority said on its Facebook page the tornado hit parts of Levin, including the Levin Adventure Park.

Police have closed State Highway 1 through the town, after reports of gas odours in the Durham St area. Police will provide the community with reassurance throughout the day, and will assist in the cleanup.

Horowhenua Mayor, Bernie Wanden says the mini-tornado swept across the town from the west.

"By the sounds of things it's ripped off rooves, uprooted trees, there's a lot of power in many areas. We are also experiencing quite a lot of thunder and lightning," he said on Facebook.

Wanden is reassuring his community the councils incident management team has been stood up and has already started the clean up in the town.

"I hope there isn't too much damage at your property's and look after yourselves. It may be a day of staying at home, and hunkering down a little bit."

Streets currently closed are:

Oxford Street, Cambridge Street (from Liverpool to Bath Street), Tawa Street, Wilton Street, Gladstone Road, and Mako Mako Road.

Meanwhile, St Joseph's School, Learning Adventures, Levin School, Levin Intermediate and Horowhenua College will be closed while damage is assesed.

Local Ōtaki MP, Terisa Ngobi posted a video showing fallen tree blocking the road and footpath right outside her Levin office.

Metservice has issued a severe thunderstorm warning for the central and lower North Island, with wind gusts in excess of 120 km/h.

Police are advising motorists travelling through Levin, and the wider Horowhenua region, to take extra care with ice reported on the road through Ohau.