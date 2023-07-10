'Minimal' to 'no' Māori benefit in new EU FTA - Māori trade body

European Commission vice-president Valdis Dombrovskis, second left, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, centre, with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, second right, and Trade Minister Damien O'Connor in Brussels. Photo / RNZ / Jane Patterson

A Māori trade group says the government’s new free-trade agreement with the European Union (EU) is effectively one step forward, two steps back when it comes to enforcing guarantees afforded to Māori under Te Tiriti, advancing Māori business, and enhancing indigenous relationships.

A scathing 42-page assessment of the trade agreement by Māori trade entity Ngā Toki Whakarururanga (NTW) says there are "minimal tangible gains for Māori exporters" and "no realistic gains" for non-exporting pakihi, kaimahi or wāhine Māori’.

The Crown was encouraged into cooperating with NTW following 2021’s Wai 2522 Waitangi Tribunal Inquiry into the Trans-Pacific Partnership Agreement (TPPA), to the point where issues were discussed before today’s announcement.

“We acknowledge that the Crown has sought to improve its processes and to strengthen Tiriti protections in this FTA, where the EU would agree,” the group says.

“Overall, however, the NZ EU FTA does not advance the range of rights, interests, duties, and responsibilities of Māori in a Te Tiriti compliant manner and offers minimal, if any, concrete economic benefits to Māori businesses and workers.”

After more than a decade of negotiations, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins put pen to paper on the EU free-trade agreement in Brussels overnight.

Eventually, 97 per cent of New Zealand's current exports to the EU will be duty-free, eliminating $115 million in tariffs, with over 91 per cent of tariffs removed the day the deal comes into effect.

Milking the benefits, or a load of bull? NTW says the new EU FTA offers limited benefits to Māori. Photo / NZME / Mark Mitchell

Tariffs and quotas will remain on many dairy and meat products after extensive lobbying by European farmers.

There will be immediate tariff elimination for all kiwifruit, wine, onions, apples, mānuka honey and manufactured goods, as well as for almost all fish and seafood, and other horticultural products.

NTW critiques are focused on what was missing, especially as it relates to Māori intellectual property protections, and ensuring top dollar is achieved for Māori products.

While a memorandum of understanding that provided for co-design of the text was signed, there was ‘no rangatiratanga in negotiations, governance or reviews, even on matters that directly and significantly affect Māori.’ the report says.

A central example was the battle over Mānuka honey. Māori producers have for years been battling Australian honey producers claiming to sell honey as Manuka (missing the macron over the A), in Europe.

The European courts have previously argued Manuka, despite being a Māori word, is a generic term to describe honey.

NTW wanted Mānuka acknowledged as tied to honey produced in Aotearoa, similar to how Europe acknowledges Champagne is sparkling wine that can only be produced in the Champagne region of France.

“Mānuka [is] recognised only in the unenforceable Māori trade cooperation chapter,” the report says.

Worse still, the report says, many Māori products will need to be renamed to comply with Geographical Indication rules from the EU.

While there are enhancements for digital trade protections, the report says IP rights "are in places worse than previous agreements and are incompatible with Wai 262 and potentially recommendations from Te Pae Tawhiti".

Te Pae Tawhiti addresses the Wai 262 claim, which looked at the government's role in relation to mātauranga Māori.

The committee says beyond physical goods, an indigenous cooperation chapter fails to respect indigenous counterparts in Europe like the Sámi people inhabiting the region of Sápmi, which today encompasses large northern parts of Norway, Sweden, Finland, and of the Kola Peninsula in Russia.

“An Indigenous cooperation chapter that is discretionary, excludes Sámi, ignores topics of significant Māori concern, is unresourced and unenforceable.”

The report says the deal "lowers the bar’" even on the NZ-UK FTA signed on February 28, 2022.

Lawyer and broadcaster Moana Maniapoto is one of the co-authors of the damning report by Ngā Toki Whakarururanga (NTW). Photo / NZME

The group pans the EU deal which Trade Minister Damien O'Connor branded "a bloody good deal" in Brussels overnight, as a decidedly average deal for Māori.

"Minimal tangible gains for Māori exporters and no realistic gains for non-exporting Pakihi" is the report’s ultimate verdict.

There are also "no realistic gains for kaimahi or wāhine Māori".

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) points to the Māori trade and cooperation chapter, saying it will "provide a valuable new platform to advance Māori economic aspirations in the EU," despite NTW saying it is mostly unenforceable.

“The chapter acknowledges Te Tiriti/The Treaty as a foundational document of constitutional importance to Aotearoa New Zealand, and references Māori concepts including Te Ao Māori, mātauranga Māori, tikanga Māori, kaupapa Māori, tāonga and wāhine Māori to achieve wellbeing,” MFAT says.

MFAT says there are "significant outcomes in this FTA for Māori exporters in a range of sectors including kiwifruit and other horticultural products, meat, dairy, fish and seafood, wine and honey.

“Some 97% of New Zealand’s current goods trade will enter the EU tariff-free under the FTA,” it reiterates.

A chapter on sustainable food cites “Indigenous knowledge, participation, and leadership in food systems”, and there are commitments to sustainability and climate change, gender equality and labour reforms, MFAT says.

“There are strong commitments on trade and gender equality, including a specific cooperative focus on wahine Māori," it argues.

MFAT is in agreement with NTW on the achievements of the new protections for Māori intellectual property in the digital world.

“The FTA includes new cross-cutting language that is aligned with the Te Tiriti o Waitangi exception, which makes it clear that New Zealand has reserved the right to adopt or maintain measures to protect Māori rights, interests and duties, and responsibilities,” the departments argues.