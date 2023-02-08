Minimum wage increased to tackle inflation

The minimum wage will increase by $1.50 an hour from April 1, in line with inflation.

The new rate of $22.70 an hour comes as part of a bunch of new government policies following Prime Minister Chris Hipkins’ first full cabinet meeting this afternoon.

The re-canvassing of the government’s three waters reforms and abandonment of the merger of state-owned media entities TVNZ and RNZ were also announced in the government's push to tackle so-called 'bread and butter issues' in the lead-up to October's general election.

Other policies on the chopping block include hate speech legislation, which will be withdrawn and reconsidered by the Law Cmmission; also gone is the compulsory biofuels mandate.

More to come...