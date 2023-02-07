Minister Nanaia Mahuta heading to India to strengthen ties

Today Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta will go to India as part of her efforts to re-link Aotearoa New Zealand with the rest of the globe.

The trip will start in New Delhi, where the foreign minister will meet Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, and Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda.

“Reconnecting New Zealand remains a key priority as we look to strengthen our economic resilience and progress ties with our international partners,” Mahuta said.

She will also visit Mumbai to further New Zealand's interests in commerce, tourism, and education in the financial and industrial hub of India.

“Aotearoa New Zealand and India have an energetic and vibrant relationship. We share strong people-to-people links with more than 240,000 people of Indian descent calling New Zealand home.

"Ready for its Next Phase"

“New Zealand sees India as a core and influential partner in the Indo-Pacific and we have welcomed their participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework”

Mahuta will also be talking about the perspective on the Pacific region and will look to discuss important issues such as climate change and regional security.

“When Minister Jaishankar visited Aotearoa New Zealand last year, we both agreed that the relationship was ready for its next phase," she said.

“I look forward to building on this momentum and sharing our progress to join the International Solar Alliance, which India and France established in 2015 to promote solar energy cooperation and climate action globally,”