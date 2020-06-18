Ministry of Health confirms women with Covid-19 did stop on drive to Wellington

The Ministry of Health has confirmed the two latest cases of COVID-19 did stop on their journey from Auckland to Wellington.

After leaving quarantine the pair got lost on the Auckland motorway and called friends who came to their aid.

A recent ministry statement says the women had physical contact with two friends for five minutes.

"Those people have since been tested for COVID-19 and are in self-isolation," says the statement.

The ministry hasn't confirmed the National Party's claim the two groups kissed and hugged.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern acknowledged in a press conference yesterday that the two women were not tested upon their departure from their Auckland hotel. She then announced new regulations.

"This case should never have happened, and cannot be repeated.

"I have called together the operational leads of our quarantined and operational facilities.... including the processes of the exit of those who have been in these facilities," she said.

More to come