Ministry of Health monitors Melbourne Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health is actively monitoring the situation in Melbourne after the discovery of four new community cases of Covid-19 in the northern suburbs.

But the ministry is not recommending a pause to the quarantine-free travel arrangements with the Australian state of Victoria at this stage.

Two men, a woman and a child from the same family spread across two households are confirmed to have tested positive. It breaks Victoria's three-month streak of no new community cases.

However, there will be testing and isolation requirements for people who have been in locations of interest in Melbourne, including those who have travelled to New Zealand in recent days.

South Australia and New South Wales have already imposed new travel restrictions on people with exposure to locations of interest in Melbourne.

Genomic sequencing into the source of infection is underway. People who have recently returned from Melbourne are advised to check for locations of interest.

Anyone at the Highpoint Shopping Centre, from 5 pm to 8 pm on Thursday, May 20, are told to isolate for 14 days and get tested until further notice.

Anyone who attended Jump! Swim School in Bundoora from 8.55 am to 10.15 am on Friday, May 21 must also do the same.