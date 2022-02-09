Ministry kicks off 'The Big Boost'; 204 new Covid community cases

The Ministry of Health has reported 204 new community cases today.

The ministry has also launched 'The Big Boost', a week in which pop-up vaccination centres and extended hours at existing vaccination centres are being pluggedto get more people to get their booster dose.

Of the new cases, eight are in Northland, 135 in Auckland, 35 in Waikato, 11 in Bay of Plenty, two each in Mid Central and Lakes, three each in Wellington, Hutt Valley and Canterbury, and one each in Taranaki and Nelson Marlborough regions.

Four locations are yet to be confirmed but 21 Waikato cases are linked to previous cases and 14 are under investigation; 22 are in Hamilton, five in Cambridge, two in Ōhaupō, one in Taupiri, and one in Morrinsville.

Both of the Lakes cases have links to previously reported cases. One is in Rotorua and the other in Taupō.

For the Bay of Plenty cases, all are either in Tauranga or the wider Western Bay of Plenty. Eight of these cases are linked to previously reported cases, with the remaining three still under investigation.

The new Taranaki case is in New Plymouth. Investigations to determine links to other cases are ongoing.

The Mid Central cases are both in Palmerston North. Both cases are household contacts of existing.

Today’s Nelson Marlborough case is linked to a previously reported case.

Three new cases are in the Canterbury region. The third had registered a former Christchurch address but now lives in Auckland a. The other two cases are based in Christchurch. Both are still being investigated for links with other cases.

Five of the Northland cases are in Kerikeri and three are in Whangārei. All eight remain under investigation to determine any possible links to previously confirmed cases.

Health and welfare providers are now supporting 3,177 people in Auckland to isolate at home, including 1,218 cases.

There are six new cases in the Wellington region today. Three are in Porirua and public health staff are investigating any potential links to previously confirmed cases. The three cases in the Hutt Valley are household contacts of existing cases.

Hospitalisations are at 16. Four are in North Shore, seven in Middlemore, two each in Auckland and Rotorua, and one each in Bay of Plenty and Christchurch hospitals. No one is in ICU.

Meanwhile, all DHBs have now reached 90% fully vaccinated for Pasifika, with Whanganui reaching the milestone yesterday, the ministry says.

Yesterday 812 first doses, 1,772 second doses, 2,209 paediatric doses and 60,537 booster doses were administered.