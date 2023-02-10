Ministry of Primary Industries calling for fishery volunteers

A call has been made by the Ministry of Primary Industries for voluntary fishery officers to join to protect Aotearoa's fisheries.

Currently, there are 220 honorary fishery officers helping preserve the fisheries along the New Zealand coastline.

The ministry's regional manager for fish compliance in the east and lower North Island, Tyrone Robinson (Ngāti Kahungunu, Ngāti Rongomaiwahine, Ngāti Pāhauwera, Ngati Porou, Ngati Rakaipaaka), says the role of the honorary fishery officer is to work alongside and support full-time fishery officers while educating and inspecting fishers with the goal of achieving sustainability.

Robinson says the biggest challenge that a volunteer faces is giving up their time to the cause.

“They are volunteers, they give up their own time with the whanau, working while the sea is calm, people are on holiday; they are doing that because it's important and they want to have the biggest impact to protect the kaimoana for future generations.

Robinson says the voluntary role is a good pathway for younger people to build skills, leadership and communication.

The same powers

“Obviously, this can springboard them into careers, not just law enforcement, but it might also be education, community leadership and to the benefit of the iwi, hapu and whanau.”

Robinson says there is a cross-pollination of information between the full-time officers and the honorary fishery officers as they have valuable local knowledge.

“So we train them up, they get a uniform, they have a full-time warrant under the Fisheries Act, and they have the same powers as a full-time fishery officer.

“You know everyone is entitled to go fishing and catch a feed and the work of the honorary fisheries officers helps ensure this will remain the status quo.”