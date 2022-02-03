MIQ axed, borders to reopen for Kiwis

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is about to announce borders will be opened and MIQ axed for Kiwis returning from Australia from the end of this month, and from the rest of the world from mid-March.

Ardern will give a speech in Tāmaki Makaurau this morning detailing the plan. The announcement comes after weeks of increasing pressure from overseas Kiwis threatening legal action against the government to return home.

NZME newspapers report Kiwis returning from Australia will isolate at home for 10 days from February 27 but those unvaccinated will still be required to quarantine; the prime minister is expected to say short of any unforeseen developments, such as the emergence of new, more threatening variants, those from the rest of the world will be able to return home from mid-March.

The announcement will be at 11 a.m.