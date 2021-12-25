MIQ release a ‘What to expect in MIQ’ video in Te Reo Māori.

Whānau who have either returned a positive result for their COVID-19 test or who is a close contact of a person who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, then you are required to isolate under Section 70 of the Health Act at a Managed Isolation and Quarantine Facility or Whakanōhanga Noho Taratahi or Puni Noho Whakamohoao.

MIQ has prepared a Te Reo Māori resource video and document that outlines everything you need to know and what to expect before staying at a Whakanōhanga Noho Taratahi or a Puni Noho Whakamohoao.

Trent Brown, Pou Tiaki Leader and Amohia of Community Isolation and Quarantine (CIQ) in Waikato, explains key information for whānau who are required to stay in MIQ, including how to prepare themselves and others, what to expect, how to stay safe, and what must happen before you can leave the facility in this video.

Take a look - Mātakitaki mai!

For the translated document, please click on this link:

Te tautoko i ngā hapori e tomo ana ki ngā Puni Noho Whakamohoao | Managed isolation and quarantine (miq.govt.nz)