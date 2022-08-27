Miraka hosts UK Trade Minister for 'dialogue on our turangawaewae'

Photo / File

Miraka, one of Aotearoa's largest Māori export businesses, is hosting the United Kingdom's Trade Minister today, during her brief three-day visit to New Zealand.

The indigenous Māori dairy company welcomed Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan at a pōwhiri at Oruanui Marae, north of Taupō and said it was "pleased to have the opportunity to enter into dialogue on our turangawaewae".

Miraka chairperson, Kingi Smiler, said it was an honour to host the Trade Minister.

“Minister Trevelyan is the most senior UK government minister to visit New Zealand in a very long time, particularly since the COVID pandemic began in 2020," Smiler said in a statement.

"We are delighted that the Minister is visiting our geothermally powered manufacturing plant to learn about our business and in particular, how we apply Te Ao Māori principles in operating our business, engaging with people and exercising kaitiakitanga; caring for our taiao – the natural environment and resources, as best we can.”

In February, the UK and NZ signed a free trade agreement that includes a Māori Trade and Economic Cooperation chapter designed to connect the UK and Māori-owned businesses, such as Miraka. It also opens opportunities for innovative and climate-friendly trade and investment for both countries, the statement said.

“It is our hope that the NZ / UK Free Trade Agreement will provide greater opportunities for Miraka and all New Zealand businesses to access and benefit from the trade and investment opportunities which are envisaged under the agreement."

Miraka has one hundred farmer suppliers within a 120km radius of its Mokai factory which uses renewable ‘green’ geothermal energy. The company is one of the largest businesses in the Taupō District employing 145 staff from 13 different nationalities.