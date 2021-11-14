Miria Flavell, founder of Māori sports brand Hine, quizzed by Tall Fern sister Matangiroa

Hine founder Miria Flavell (right), with sister Matangiroa Flavell.

Beyoncé and world crossfit champion Tia-Clair Toomey wearing Māori sports brand Hine, that is the aspirational goal of Miria Flavell, the founder of the Māori clothing label.

Miria speaks to her Tall Fern and Te Ao Toa presenter sister, Matangiroa Flavell, about her label.

"I started it because I wanted to create something that was for all of our wāhine, that was very inclusive for everyone. No matter what shape or size you are, we've got something for you. And that's been our goal right from the beginning."

Miria says she is happy Black Fern Stacey Fluhler and other elite female Māori athletes are wearing her gears, which is the whole motivation behind her latest line of fitness clothing.

"I'd love to be able to cater to our athletes, especially our professional Māori athletes," Miria says. "So that they can trust that we will give them something that will help them perform."