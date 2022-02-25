Mirimiri practitioners work to normalise traditional practice

Mirimiri practitioner Jolie Davis is heading a team of 12 on an 18-day roadshow through the South Island in order to promote traditional Māori bodywork and healing.

Through her business Manawa Ora, she is working to normalise the practice amongst communities across the motu.

“Everybody knows what acupuncture is, everybody knows what physios and chiropractors do but it's really surprising to me that people were still kind of unsure about what mirimiri and romiromi is,” she says.

Jolie Davis, founder and CEO of Manawa Ora. Source / Supplied

Davis has over 20 years of experience in Māori bodywork and healing and says its holistic approach is what separates it from Western massage.

“Mirimiri is not massage,” she says.

“It’s based on the philosophy that experience is based on trauma, and pain that's historical. Even stuff that's handed down in our whakapapa can be addressed with our traditional practices… I was taught the closer to the bone you work the more you release because that's where the pūmauamaharatanga or the cellular memory resides and holds memory.

Mirimiri practitioners. Source / Supplied

Over the past 16 months Manawa Ora has held regular community clinic days in Porirua, Lower Hutt, Thorndon and Wainuiomata. Up to 16 practitioners treat more than 100 people per clinic day.

“A lot of our whanau, If they knew that they had another option other than to take a pill, then they would but they just don't know where to go," Davis says. "If they do know where to go, then it becomes an issue of finding support, finding time to go.”