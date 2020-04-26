Miss Hauora speaks about her controversial Jacinda Ardern portrait

Te Ao Māori meets one artist named Samantha Knightbridge who tells her story about how she has recently done a portrait of our Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Knightbridge, whose father hails from Britain, links to Uawa/Tologa Bay through her Te Aitanga a Hauiti mother.

Knightbridge says she was inspired to draw the PM after seeing her at the various press conferences she has held.

"I remember just talking with my family [sic] how gracefully she has handled this crisis," Knightbridge says.

She commented about the reactions to her work thus.

"I've had many mixed emotions, from tears, to shaking, just reading the comments. And [sic] I'm so grateful for the kind words, and beautiful messages that I've received," Knightbridge says.

The artist says her work has become more spiritual and that has taken her art to new pathways.