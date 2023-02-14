Missing boatie rescued by NZ Defence Force

Photo / NZDF

A missing boatie whose yacht tore from its mooring at Aotea, Great Barrier Island, yesterday has been rescued.

The man fired a distress signal at 2:15am Monday and had been adrift in the Hauraki gulf for almost 40 hours, after previous rescue efforts had to be abandoned amid ninemetre swells from Cyclone Gabrielle.

Four navy divers deployed on an RHIB (Rigid Inflatable Hull) from HMNZS Te Mana plucked the man from the water Tuesday, with the Northland Rescue Helicopter providing air support.

The man and his yacht had drifted around 50 kilometres northwest and were discovered near the Hen and Chicken Islands east of Whangarēi.

Component Commander Commodore Garin Golding said sea conditions had been challenging and everyone involved was pleased the person was now safe on board the ship.

“We’re very pleased this joint search and rescue has been successful and the person is now safe on board Te Mana,” CDRE Golding said.

Senior Sergeant Garry Larsen of the Police Maritime Unit said the boatie was being taken back to Devonport Naval Base in Auckland.

"We would like to extend our thanks to them, as well as our colleagues from Westpac Rescue, Coastguard and USAR for the joint efforts in the rescue operation."

