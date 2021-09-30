Missing family of four found 'safe and well' long after search abandoned

A man and his three children thought missing for weeks in Marokopa on the North Island’s West Coast, have been found "safe and well".

Tom Phillips and his children Jayda Jin, 8, Maverick, 6, and Ember, 5, were last seen on September 11.

The family’s disappearance sparked a three-week Police and community search operation.

Fears for the worst set in when the man’s vehicle was discovered unoccupied and being smashed by waves on the beach at Kiritehere.

Newshub reports Phillips' sister Rozzi Pethybridge saying he "just walked in the door".

"As Dad [had] said, 'I just hope he walks in,' and he has. This is the best-case scenario," Pethybridge said.

"I talked to him for about two minutes and there were lots of tears. I want to be respectful of Tom's wishes, so I can't say too much at the moment, but Tom was in a helpless place - he chose a safe place to clear his head."

Police’s Waikato West Area Commander Will Loughrin will provide further information at a media briefing at 3pm.

More to come…