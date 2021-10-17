Missing Hamilton girl found 'safe and well'

Photo / Supplied

Police have confirmed the young Hamilton girl who had been missing since Friday has been found "safe and well".

11-year-old Shana was missing from her Melville, Hamilton home since Friday morning, with police at the time saying they had "concerns for her welfare".

Shana was last seen wearing a red-coloured top and dark-coloured pants and police believed she had been in the Fairfield area on Friday evening.

On Saturday, however, police indicated she had finally been located.

"The 11-year-old reported missing from Hamilton has been found safe and well," police said.

Police said they were grateful to the public for their help locating her.

"We thank members of the public for their assistance."