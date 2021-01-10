Missing Huntly 9-year-old found safe and well

By Te Ao - Māori News

Police have found a missing 9-year-old Huntly girl.

The news that the child has been found "safe and well" was announced shortly before 9am Sunday on the Waikato Police Facebook page.

 

The missing 9-year-old from Huntly has been found safe and well. Police would like to thank the public for their assistance, we really appreciate it.

Stuff reported that the young girl, who police named only as Heeni, was last seen riding her bike towards Lake Hakanoa on Saturday afternoon.

At the time, police said they had concerns for her safety.

In today's announcement, police said they were grateful for the public's help finding the child.

"Police would like to thank the public for their assistance, we really appreciate it."

