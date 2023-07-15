Missing Kaitāia woman Mia found 'safe and well'

Mia had last been seen about 10pm on Monday, 10 July. Photo / Supplied

A young Kaitāia woman, Mia, is safe and well after going missing for five days.

Her concerned whānau became worried after she was last seen late on Monday night, with Northland police asking the public for help to locate her.

Saturday morning police shared the good news that Mia had been found.

"The young person reported missing in Kaitaia on 10 July has been located and is safe and well."

Police thanked the public for their assistance locating the young woman.