Police have located 31-year-old Paora Walters safe and well, after appealing for sightings of him yesterday.

In a media release this afternoon, police thanked the public for their assistance locating Mr Walters safe and well.

He had last been seen on 18 July, leading police to express concerns for his welfare and request assistance from the public to locate him.

At the time, police believed Mr Walters may be in either Gisborne or Dunedin.