Four-year-old Axel from Tolaga Bay has been found safe and well.

He was found at about 10:45am this morning and has now been reunited with his whānau.

Axel was reported missing at 3pm yesterday.

Police and volunteers searched for him after he was reported missing on foot from his Tolaga Bay home.

There was a significant police and community effort to find him, including using police dogs and a helicopter.

Police would like to thank everyone who offered their assistance in searching for him.