MIT confirms student tests positive for COVID-19

Manukau Institute of Technology (MIT) released a notice to their students over the weekend advising that one of their students had tested positive for COVID-19.

MIT says they were recently made aware that the student underwent testing on 4 April after feeling unwell.

They confirmed that the student is enrolled with the school of digital technologies at MIT Manukau in the level 5 computer networking and IT support and services courses.

MIT’s campuses have been closed to students since 8pm on 23 March after the COVID-19 alert level was elevated to level 4 across Aotearoa.

They say health authorities are currently tracing the close contacts of the confirmed case.

Anyone with concerns should call Healthline's dedicated COVID-19 number on 0800 358 5453.