MMA fighter Fau Vake dies after alleged central Auckland street attack

Source: Fau Vake / Instagram

MMA fighter Fau Vake, 25, has died following an alleged assault in central Auckland last week.

"It is with inexplicable sadness almost seven days to the hour after his hospital admission, Fau's fight to find his way back to us ended," his City Kickboxing club said in a statement confirming his death.

Vake, who has a 3-year-old daughter, was waiting for a taxi home about 3am last Sunday when he was allegedly set upon on Symonds St.

Three 29-year-old men and a 32-year-old man have been charged in connection with the incident.