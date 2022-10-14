Mo Etc releases new single

Sultry Te Whanganui a Tara-based musician, filmmaker and actress Moana Ete (Ngāti Hāmoa, Ngāi Tahu, Ngāti Whātua and Ngāti Wheke), also known as Mo Etc, has released an alternative soul single Underwater'.

Ete derived her musician moniker from the short version of Moana - Mo, and adaped Ete, her last name, for Etc.

Ete said the inspiration for the waiata was from relating anxiety or pressure to the physical feeling of being underwater, saying it matched “that feeling of not being able to breathe”.

“It's about trying ways to be able to breathe again and I guess it's about the courage to find that because you never know who’ll step into your life and breathe life into you.”

Ete has been surrounded by talented family members in music and film, who helped her shoot her music video.

She wants to do a reo version of her song. “iI really would be awesome, there would be a whole new level even within the translation I think the words would bring out something new and deep meaning.”