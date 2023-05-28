Moana Maniapoto wins best reporting award for 'fresh, captivating' stories

Source / File

Moana Maniapoto (Ngāti Tūwharetoa, Tūhourangi-Ngāti Wahiao, Ngāti Pikiao) has scooped a prestigious media award at the Voyager Awards in Tāmaki Makaurau on Saturday.

The host of Whakaata Māori's indigenous current affairs programme Te Ao with Moana won Best Reporting - Arts and Culture at the awards event that recognises the best of New Zealand's news media across all platforms.

"In a category of high-quality entries and an eclectic range of stories, Moana Maniapoto’s pieces were captivating and revealed a fresh side to her subjects. Her interviewing style and warmth made for engaging viewing. The high-production value added to the overall polish,” judges Perlina Lau and Vicki Anderson said.

Moana Maniapoto with son and fellow Te Ao with Moana producer and reporter Hikurangi Jackson. Source / Facebook

In reaching their decision, the judges considered Maniapoto's stories featuring musician Marlon Williams, tā moko trailblazers Deirdre Nehua and Tāme Iti, and Cherokee actor Wes Studi.

She was a finalist alongside runner-up Steve Braunias of newsroom.co.nz and the NZ Herald, and The Spinoff's Sam Brooks, Newshub's Te Rina Kowhai, The Project's Kate Rodger and Stuff's Mike White.

Maniapoto's son Hikurangi Jackson was a finalist for the Te Tohu Kairangi Award – Māori affairs, while this was the third year that Te Ao with Moana was a finalist for Best Current Affairs Programme.

While the Voyager Awards acknowledge journalistic excellence, Whakaata Māori tāhuhu kawe pūrongo, Wena Harawira has said "it is the communities we serve who deserve excellence.”