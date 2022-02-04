Moana Pasifika and Chiefs kick off pre-season fundraiser for Tonga

Super Rugby Pacific is getting closer as a historic pre-season matchup for Pasifika rugby kicks off tonight.

Moana Pasifika will get their first taste of Super Rugby when they go up against the Chiefs at their home ground Mount Smart Stadium, which is also home to NRL side New Zealand Warriors.

The trial game will be played out in three 30-minute blocks, allowing head coach, former All Black Aaron Mauger to test the full depth of Moana Pasifika's squad, while Chiefs head coach Clayton McMillan will do the same for his side.

The Chiefs reveal their preseason side. Credit: Facebook / Gallagher Chiefs.

“We’ve obviously been working hard on a couple of areas of our game on both sides of the ball so we want to see some evidence of things we’ve been trying at training come to fruition in the game,” McMillan says.

“But also it’d be quite nice to get exposed in a few areas so that we just understand that we’re far from the finished product. [It’s] better to find a little bit more information out about yourself early than in a couple of weeks time.

The match will double up as an appeal to raise funds for 'Ofa Atu Tonga' to help relief efforts in Tonga following the deadly eruption and tsunami last month.

McMillan said there was plenty of motivation to put on a good performance knowing that it’s a charity match for Tonga.

Moana Pasifika's three teams. Credit: Facebook/Moana Pasifika.

The game at Mount Smart is a homecoming of sorts for Moana Pasifika centre Solomone Kata who will take to the field halfway through the second block in his third year of playing rugby union.

In an incredible gesture and eruption of cheers from his fellow teammates, tighthead prop Sekope Kepu has been bestowed the honour of being named Moana Pasifika's first captain, shown in a Facebook video from the team's official page.

Sekope Kepu becomes overwhelmed as he is named Moana Pasifika's captain. Credit: Facebook/Moana Pasifika.

Coach Aaron Mauger is excited for the challenge that the Gallagher Chiefs will bring to his newly-formed side, as reported by Moana Pasifika.

“They’re a tough side renowned for their physicality and flair. This is our first chance to get a measure of where we are at compared to our opposition.

“There’s added incentive for the team to put their best foot forward for a fundraising match and we’ve acknowledged the Kingdom of Tonga daily in our morning lotu.

“I’m really excited for our players who have worked incredibly hard throughout the pre-season. This match presents them with an opportunity to test themselves at this level for the very first time."

Not only will it be a match to see how well both squads gel but the game will help to raise funds for 'Ofa Atu Tonga' relief efforts, which people can donate to here.

The game was originally meant to have spectators. However, due to the recent red traffic light change, the game is now behind closed doors and will instead be televised on Sky Sport, with coverage starting at 6:30pm and kick-off at 7:05pm.