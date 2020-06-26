Moana reo Māori makes Disney+ a reo resource

The Reo Māori version of the movie Moana is due to launch on Disney+ today.

The film's Reo Māori Advisor, Tweedie Waititi says infusing te Reo into Moana would make it an effective learning resource.

“We thought, wouldn’t it be great if they were watching it in te reo Māori?” Tweedie Waititi says.

Project leader Chelsea Winstanley called on her partner Taika Waititi to assist. Winstanley says that Waititi was working on Thor, so that gave him the opportunity to raise the issue.

The duo told Tapatahi how they went from drawing on a window in Piha, to dubbing an international feature film.

The film was dubbed in Tahitian and Hawaiian as well.