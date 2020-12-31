Moana Tamariki-Pohe recognised for contribution to Māori and conservation

Moana Tamaariki-Pohe has been recognised for her contribution to Māori and conservation. She has been named a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

Mrs Tamariki-Pohe has held several roles around her tūpuna moana of te Waitematā, including 10 years with the Hauraki Gulf Forum. As the forum’s deputy chair, she led the successful transformation to a co-governance leadership model.

Mrs Tamariki-Pohe was a member of the central government ministerial advisory committee on Sea Change - Tai Timu Tai Pari. She has volunteered and worked extensively with iwi and non-iwi groups on environmental initiatives across Tāmaki Makaurau.

She co-founded in 2000 and is president of the Orākei Water Sports Club (OWS), a whānau-based and community focused waka organisation.

Through OWS, she has led collaborations to lay mussel reefs and remove moorings at Ōkahu Bay, provided waka experiences for children with disabilities and their whānau, and managed the Te Wānanga o Aotearoa Certificate in Waka Ama programme delivered in collaboration with Kaitiaki Enterprises.

She has empowered thousands of wāhine across Aotearoa through her company P3, giving women the tools and confidence to start and manage their own businesses.

Mrs Tamariki-Pohe has held several senior and governance roles across her hapū, Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei. She was a member on the Ngāti Whātua o Ōrakei Māori Trust Board from 2003 to 2010 and part of the treaty settlement team, and a member of the Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei and Auckland City Council Reserves Board from 2007 to 2010.