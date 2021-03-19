Mobile washhouse launched in Tāmaki Makaurau for homeless communities

Orange Sky is a mobile laundry and shower service for people facing homelessness in Tāmaki Makaurau. Operations manager Eddie Uini explained the service on Tapatahi this morning:

“This is our Auckland van, Hugo. This van goes out 16 times a week and inside, we have two washing machines, two dryers, and a hot shower in the back and we provide it for free!”

While living in Australia, Uini would frequently see the Orange Sky vans while he was volunteering at soup kitchens.

“So when I came back here, there was a massive need and we had nothing like that here so we set out about three years ago to launch our first van over here.

The van is stationed throughout communities in south, central and west Auckland.