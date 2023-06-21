Model developed to address needs of Māori mental health patients

In an effort towards equity of health outcomes, psychiatric health researchers have unveiled a new mental health treatment model designed to address the cultural differences and needs of Māori patients.

Te Whatu Ora Southern, AUT, the University of Waikato, and the University of Otago have collaborated for a Māori-centric approach to empower patients in expressing their preferences for care before something happens, the sector calls them psychiatric advance directives (PADs).

"While Pākeha emphasize the individual over the collective, the opposite is true for Māori - the inclusion of family and friends in decision-making is the most important factor for Māori patients." explains Paul Glue, the co-author of the study and Otago's Hazel Buckland Chair in Psychological Medicine.

"This approach contradicts current mental health legislation," he explains.

“Surprisingly, virtually no-one has studied cultural factors of mental health assessments, clinically or academically, which is particularly concerning given how Māori are known to disproportionately experience coercive mental health care, suffer inequity in decision making about responses to their mental distress."

Glue says. Māori have 'limited opportunities to seek mental health support that incorporates Māori knowledge and values'.

To address the concerns, the researchers engaged Māori mental health clinicians, service users, and their families to develop a culturally specific and tikanga-informed conceptual model called Pou Herenga.

The team hopes to pilot the model in the near future.

Johnnie Potiki, the lead author of the study and Te Whatu Ora Southern Consumer Advisor-Kaitohutohu Kaihoko, explains that Pou Herenga refers to a "mooring place."

“Unlike a PAD, which identifies actions to take, highlighting movement and a journey, Pou Herenga focuses on the importance of stopping and reassessing all aspects of one’s life journey.

“Centring, or finding calm, plays an integral role in the Pou Herenga process. Taking stock of individual and whanau wants and needs is essential to ensure that the time spent at Pou Herenga is healing, productive, and culturally safe,” he says.

Jessie Lenagh-Glue, a co-author of the study and Senior Research Fellow in Otago's Department of Psychological Medicine, describes this research as 'groundbreaking'.

“Up until we embarked on this work, there was nothing in the sector that took into consideration cultural differences and needs,” she says.

Mr. Potiki says the work was created with the principles of tino rangatiratanga (self-determination), partnership, active protection of taonga and equity in mind.

“Our Māori kaimahi staff working with tāngata whaiora (people seeking wellness) and whānau can now offer a Māori template to tāngata whaiora and whānau in their journey to wellbeing that prioritises their voice.

“My hope is that the public will appreciate the effort we have made to develop a hauora Māori model of practice that may make a difference for the tāngata whaiora and whānau in their mental health journey.”