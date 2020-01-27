'Moe mai rā e te Rangatira' - Māori react to Kobe Bryants' passing

updated By Te Ao - Māori News

Māori politicians and musicians have expressed their sadness over the news of NBA Legend Kobe Bryants' tragic passing.

It is reported that his 13 year old daughter Gianna Maria was in the helicopter and passed away with her father.

Facebook Post from Tumehe Rongonui
Tweet from Te Awanui Reeder aka Awa

Though a full list of victims has yet to be released it is understood that Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant was not on board.

Tweet from MP Peeni Henare

Related stories

Stay up to date with TeAoMāori.News

Sign up now for the latest news from around the Motu & Te Ao Māori direct to your inbox

Most popular stories