'Moe mai rā e te Rangatira' - Māori react to Kobe Bryants' passing

Māori politicians and musicians have expressed their sadness over the news of NBA Legend Kobe Bryants' tragic passing.

It is reported that his 13 year old daughter Gianna Maria was in the helicopter and passed away with her father.

Facebook Post from Tumehe Rongonui

Had a bit of a tangi. Kobe was one of my hero’s. Moe mai ra e te rangatira. @Lakers — AWA (@Awa_1) January 26, 2020

Tweet from Te Awanui Reeder aka Awa

Though a full list of victims has yet to be released it is understood that Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant was not on board.

Sad news about #KobeBryant #BlackMamba one of my all time favourite players #Lakers — Hon. Peeni Henare MP (@PeeniHenare) January 26, 2020

Tweet from MP Peeni Henare