Mōkai Pātea hapū threatening to withdraw from settlement claim

A northern Rangitīkei iwi is divided over the formation of a single Treaty settlement body. One hapū is threatening to withdraw from the settlement if it has no representation at the negotiating table.

Ngāti Hinemanu has claims near Heretaunga and across the Ruahine range intoTaihape. It's insisting on the right to have its voice heard in negotiations that are being managed by the Mōkai Pātea Waitangi Claims Trust going forward.

Te Ao Mārama talked to Awhina Twomey from Ngāti Hinemanu about this issue.