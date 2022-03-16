Mōkau Marae backs Russian sanctions despite good relationship with oligarch neighbour

As the conflict between Russia and Ukraine continues, local hapū in Whangaruru, north of Whāngarei have put their support behind government sanctions on Russians, despite having a good working relationship with Russian oligarch and owner of the luxury Helena Bay Lodge, Alexander Abramov over the years.

Mōkau Marae chair Hepi Haika says there is a memorandum of understanding between the hau kāinga and Alexander Abramov in place, ensuring their interests were adhered to as mana whenua

“They keep us in touch with everything they do on the property. We're always made aware of it before they do anything.”

Abramov came to the marae's aid providing some funds and resources to the marae to help rebuild the wharenui after it burned down in 2013.

“Probably about $15,000 he gave to the kaumātua and of course all the rest was labour equity stuff that he gave, machinery etc,” he said

But Haika says that if sanctioning Abramov will help bring the war to an end, then the hapū support that stand.

Mfat to assess

At the weekend, protests saw some locals and Greenpeace take to the water just out from the Helena Bay lodge - calling for Abramov to be sanctioned and his assets to be frozen

In a statement, Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said she will not comment on individuals or individual entities and their connection to Russian entities at this time.

“MFAT will make an assessment on who is supporting or associated with Russia’s inhuman and illegal actions in Ukraine, as well as the relationships people or entities have with the Russian government, and the influence they hold.”

“This is not about targeting people simply for being Russian,” Mahuta said.

“If the government makes that stand, then we've just got to support the government because, if that's going to help Ukraine, it's a stand we support as a hapū,” Haika said

Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis says there are processes in place to determine if sanctions are to be applied

“It's not right for me to say because he's Russian and also rich we should throw him out. There are legal processes that will determine that.”

Helena Bay lodge's manager declined an interview but did mention the lodge will re-open on September 1.