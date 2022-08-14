Mongrel Mob runs hui to support members who have suffered abuse in state care

Source / File

The Waikato chapter of the Mongrel Mob has held a hui dealing with trauma at Poihākena Marae in Raglan this weekend, RNZ reports.

The hui run by the Waikato Mongrel Mob Kingdom comes at a time when there is a sense gang members have been reluctant to engage in the Royal Commission of Inquiry into Abuse in Care, something which the Waikato chapter is out to change, RNZ says.

The chapter's public relations officer Louise Hutchinson told RNZ some members might not be ready to look back on past trauma, but they should be given a chance to, or the skills to advocate for and support family members who needed it.

"We just felt it was time to have the opportunity to run an event surrounding that. A lot of people still aren't really aware that the commission's on or what it's about, because they're just so busy living in survival mode," said Hutchinson.