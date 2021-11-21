Montel Tivoli: Funny as on Insta, and powered up by 'no. 1 lifting shoe' gumboots in the gym

Montel Tivoli (Ngāti Whātua, Ngāti Porou, Ngāti Hāmoa) is known for being a funny guy on Instagram, but did you know he was one of the best weightlifters in the world? No, you didn’t, so watch this story.

Who is that person on Instagram? "Which one, there's like so many," laughs Tivoli. "The one from Aussie, the one from Australia, or the uncle, the Samoan uncle?"

Tivoli says the inspiration for these characters takes on its own life.

"When it comes to me, it just comes to me and it takes over," he says.